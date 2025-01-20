Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Leads in Rural Employment Under MGNREGA

Uttar Pradesh holds the top spot in providing 100 days of employment through the MGNREGA scheme. The state has supported 3,13,076 families, ensuring unskilled laborers remain in their villages. Training initiatives under Mission Unnati aim to upskill these workers, leading to sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh Leads in Rural Employment Under MGNREGA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a frontrunner in facilitating rural employment through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), according to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Maurya highlighted that, as of the 2024-25 period, 3,13,076 families in Uttar Pradesh have been granted 100 days of employment. This initiative ensures that unskilled laborers in rural areas can find work close to home, reducing the need to relocate.

The state is also prioritizing skill development through the Mission Unnati program. Under this initiative, family members aged 18 to 45 of MGNREGA cardholders are being trained to transition from basic labor to skilled professions, enhancing their economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025