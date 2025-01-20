Uttar Pradesh Leads in Rural Employment Under MGNREGA

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a frontrunner in facilitating rural employment through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), according to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Maurya highlighted that, as of the 2024-25 period, 3,13,076 families in Uttar Pradesh have been granted 100 days of employment. This initiative ensures that unskilled laborers in rural areas can find work close to home, reducing the need to relocate.

The state is also prioritizing skill development through the Mission Unnati program. Under this initiative, family members aged 18 to 45 of MGNREGA cardholders are being trained to transition from basic labor to skilled professions, enhancing their economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)