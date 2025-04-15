Keshav Prasad Maurya Criticizes Congress and Samajwadi Party

In a recent statement, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused the Congress party of engaging in Muslim appeasement politics, which he claims has led to the party's decline. His comments, made on social media platform X, suggest that Congress has failed to adapt to the political realities of modern India, continuing to rely on regional parties.

Maurya further criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, implying that his leadership has had limited impact despite multiple terms as a Member of Parliament. Maurya contrasts this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which he claims is transforming the nation positively.

The deputy chief minister also took aim at Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, suggesting that his party's tactics will lead to its downfall. Maurya credits the BJP with advancing the development of various social groups and predicts a repeat BJP victory in 2027, cementing its position in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)