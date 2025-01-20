Telangana's Pitch for Global Investments at Davos

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy landed in Zurich on Monday as part of his journey to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Accompanied by State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and other officials, Reddy is on a mission to draw substantial investments to his state.

During the Davos visit, Reddy plans to meet with top industry leaders from around the world. The agenda is clear: to showcase Telangana as a leading destination for international investments, according to an official statement.

Upon his arrival at Zurich airport, Reddy met with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, N Chandrababu Naidu, marking an interaction between the delegations of the neighboring states at the Swiss airport.

