Telangana's Pitch for Global Investments at Davos

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy arrived in Zurich en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos. Accompanied by state officials, Reddy aims to attract investments for Telangana by meeting global industrialists. The delegation plans to present Telangana as a prime investment destination.

Updated: 20-01-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:58 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy landed in Zurich on Monday as part of his journey to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Accompanied by State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and other officials, Reddy is on a mission to draw substantial investments to his state.

During the Davos visit, Reddy plans to meet with top industry leaders from around the world. The agenda is clear: to showcase Telangana as a leading destination for international investments, according to an official statement.

Upon his arrival at Zurich airport, Reddy met with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, N Chandrababu Naidu, marking an interaction between the delegations of the neighboring states at the Swiss airport.

