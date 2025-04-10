Left Menu

Farewell to N'Gola: The Gentle Giant of Zurich Zoo

The Zurich Zoo bid farewell to N'Gola, their beloved 47-year-old gorilla, after a long battle with declining health. N'Gola, a Western lowland silverback, suffered from arthritis, heart issues, and a tapeworm infection. Known for his caring nature, he fathered 34 offspring and was a silent educator of gorilla conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 10-04-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 00:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Zurich Zoo mourns the passing of N'Gola, a cherished gorilla resident of over four decades, put down due to worsening health conditions. At 47, he was one of the oldest male gorillas in European zoos, according to Zoo Director Severin Dressen.

As a Western lowland gorilla, a critically endangered subspecies native to Africa, his age had given him the silverback characteristic. N'Gola battled with severe arthritis, a heart condition, and a persistent tapeworm infection. Over recent years, his health had declined significantly, resulting in significant weight and muscle loss.

Dressen emphasized the importance of zoos in conservation efforts, as gorilla populations have seen an 80% decline over the last three generations in the wild. Despite the sadness, N'Gola's life emphasized the educational value zoos provide for species protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

