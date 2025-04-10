Farewell to N'Gola: The Gentle Giant of Zurich Zoo

The Zurich Zoo mourns the passing of N'Gola, a cherished gorilla resident of over four decades, put down due to worsening health conditions. At 47, he was one of the oldest male gorillas in European zoos, according to Zoo Director Severin Dressen.

As a Western lowland gorilla, a critically endangered subspecies native to Africa, his age had given him the silverback characteristic. N'Gola battled with severe arthritis, a heart condition, and a persistent tapeworm infection. Over recent years, his health had declined significantly, resulting in significant weight and muscle loss.

Dressen emphasized the importance of zoos in conservation efforts, as gorilla populations have seen an 80% decline over the last three generations in the wild. Despite the sadness, N'Gola's life emphasized the educational value zoos provide for species protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)