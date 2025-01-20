Security Tightened: Delhi Metro Prepares for Republic Day with Enhanced Checks

In anticipation of Republic Day, the Delhi Metro is ramping up security checks, leading to longer queues at certain stations during peak hours. This heightened vigilance by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will remain in place until January 27, according to a senior official from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The increased security efforts may disrupt regular commuter flow, especially during peak travel times. Passengers are advised to factor in additional travel time and remain patient as these necessary precautions are undertaken for public safety.

The DMRC calls on passengers to cooperate fully with security personnel during these enhanced checks, ensuring a safe and secure transit experience for everyone during this crucial period.

(With inputs from agencies.)