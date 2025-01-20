Aditya Birla Group's Vision for a Resilient, Unified Future

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, outlined the transformative impacts the return of Donald Trump as US President could have on global geopolitics and the economy. Birla emphasized the importance of a renewed focus on manufacturing, suggesting that the move could enhance resilience and diversification in supply chains globally.

In his reflections for 2024-25, he acknowledged India’s strong footing to embrace these changes and highlighted significant success, including Apple’s manufacturing transition into India. "This shift marks India’s emergence as a major player in the global industrial landscape," he noted, drawing attention to India's burgeoning automobile industry and expansive cement sector.

Exploring future trends, Birla forecasted a technological pivot toward fostering unity over division, hoping for innovation to bridge societal divides. He underscored 2024 as a milestone for the Aditya Birla Group, including expansions in various sectors like paints, jewellery retail, and financial services. Their expansive growth strategies reaffirmed their status as industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)