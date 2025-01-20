MSME Payment Policy Faces Resistance from Large Corporates

On Monday, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran highlighted the resistance from large business entities to a government policy mandating timely payments to the MSME sector. Speaking at an event organized by India Exim Bank, Nageswaran emphasized the challenges the sector faces despite the government's efforts to ease working capital issues.

Under the amended law, companies have a fiscal year to make payments and claim deductions. However, resistance persists, as corporates push back against the 45-day payment ceiling for MSMEs. Nageswaran noted that large enterprises view MSMEs as sources of working capital, not vice versa.

Additionally, he discussed agriculture's importance as a future sector, while acknowledging manufacturing and services could face global challenges due to technological and trade-related pressures. He also pointed out issues related to land use regulations affecting corporate productivity in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)