Financial Dispute Turns Deadly in Sindhudurg

In Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra, a financial disagreement has escalated into a gruesome crime, as police have arrested a Shiv Sena office-bearer and three others for the kidnapping and murder of 35-year-old Siddhivinayak Bidwakal.

The incident, dating back two years, came to light after the victim's disappearance prompted his family to file a recent police complaint. Subsequently, a special investigation team, directed by Superintendent of Police Saurabh Kumar Agarwal, uncovered the chilling details.

Accusations have stirred political debate, spotlighting a collapsing law and order scenario, as expressed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, linking the episode to declining safety under BJP influence in the region.

