Financial Dispute Turns Deadly in Sindhudurg
In Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, a financial dispute led to the kidnapping and murder of Siddhivinayak Bidwakal by Shiv Sena affiliate Siddhesh Shirsat and others. The crime, occurring two years ago, has raised political tensions with allegations involving local officials.
- Country:
- India
In Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra, a financial disagreement has escalated into a gruesome crime, as police have arrested a Shiv Sena office-bearer and three others for the kidnapping and murder of 35-year-old Siddhivinayak Bidwakal.
The incident, dating back two years, came to light after the victim's disappearance prompted his family to file a recent police complaint. Subsequently, a special investigation team, directed by Superintendent of Police Saurabh Kumar Agarwal, uncovered the chilling details.
Accusations have stirred political debate, spotlighting a collapsing law and order scenario, as expressed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, linking the episode to declining safety under BJP influence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Imran Khan Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Amid Political Tensions
Mamata Banerjee Advocates Unity Amid Political Tensions
Flower Showers and Political Tensions: Uniting and Dividing Forces at Shahi Eidgah
Odisha's Law and Order Under Scrutiny Amid Rising Crime
Eid Protests: Waqf Amendment and Palestine Solidarity Spark Political Tensions