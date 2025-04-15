Tensions Rise in Murshidabad Amidst Protests: Chowdhury Criticizes State's Response

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited victims of the recent violence in Murshidabad, voicing strong criticism against the Mamata Banerjee-led government for its inaction amid the crisis. During his visit to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Berhampore, Chowdhury condemned the state's "silence" concerning the April 11 unrest, which left three dead and many injured.

The violence erupted during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, a polarizing issue in the region. In response, a relief camp has been established in Malda's Par Lalpur to support those displaced from the Samserganj-Dhuliyan areas. Dr. Prasanjit Mandal, stationed at the camp, reports that essential medicines are readily available to those in need.

So far, authorities have detained 150 individuals related to the Murshidabad violence. The BJP criticizes the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for allegedly backing the protesters, drawing attention to TMC MP Bapi Halder's inflammatory comments on Waqf properties. Despite these tensions, West Bengal police assure that normalcy has returned, urging residents to dismiss any circulating rumors.

