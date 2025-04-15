Left Menu

Veteran Spinner Asif Afridi Targets Record Dot Balls in PSL 10 Amid Personal Challenges

Asif Afridi, a seasoned left-arm spinner for Lahore Qalandars, is determined to bowl the highest number of dot balls in PSL 10 while conceding the fewest boundaries. Despite coping with an eye injury, Afridi remains focused on his performance, highlighting his passion for cricket over age concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:24 IST
Veteran Spinner Asif Afridi Targets Record Dot Balls in PSL 10 Amid Personal Challenges
Asif Afridi (Photo: asifafridi_65/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Asif Afridi, Lahore Qalandars' experienced left-arm spinner, has set his sights on a unique achievement in the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) 10: delivering the highest number of dot balls while conceding the fewest boundaries. At 38, Afridi, who has been a consistent performer in Pakistan's domestic circuit, spoke to Geo News about his ambitions.

The spinner is also battling an eye injury suffered during a practice session at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Despite the discomfort, Afridi emphasized his focus remains steadfast once he is on the field. He remarked, 'Passion and love for the game make this pain insignificant.'

In the current PSL edition, Afridi has played twice, taking three wickets at an average of 11.66 and maintaining an economy rate of 5.52. Navigating the challenges that bowlers face in modern T20 cricket, Afridi stresses the importance of planning each delivery meticulously. He shows confidence in Lahore Qalandars' campaign, especially after a victory over Quetta Gladiators, and brushes off age-related concerns, asserting effort is what matters most.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025