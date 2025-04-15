Veteran Spinner Asif Afridi Targets Record Dot Balls in PSL 10 Amid Personal Challenges

Asif Afridi, Lahore Qalandars' experienced left-arm spinner, has set his sights on a unique achievement in the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) 10: delivering the highest number of dot balls while conceding the fewest boundaries. At 38, Afridi, who has been a consistent performer in Pakistan's domestic circuit, spoke to Geo News about his ambitions.

The spinner is also battling an eye injury suffered during a practice session at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Despite the discomfort, Afridi emphasized his focus remains steadfast once he is on the field. He remarked, 'Passion and love for the game make this pain insignificant.'

In the current PSL edition, Afridi has played twice, taking three wickets at an average of 11.66 and maintaining an economy rate of 5.52. Navigating the challenges that bowlers face in modern T20 cricket, Afridi stresses the importance of planning each delivery meticulously. He shows confidence in Lahore Qalandars' campaign, especially after a victory over Quetta Gladiators, and brushes off age-related concerns, asserting effort is what matters most.

(With inputs from agencies.)