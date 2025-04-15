Shifts in Indian Automotive Consumer Preferences: Trust in Data and Technology Rises

A global study conducted by Deloitte highlights a significant shift in Indian automotive consumer behavior, showing an increased willingness to share personal data for advanced features like anti-theft tracking.

The 2025 Global Automotive Consumer Study reveals that 88% of Indian consumers are open to sharing data—a rate much higher than the U.S. figure of 60%. This indicates rising trust in data-driven, intelligent mobility solutions. Additionally, 82% of respondents believe AI is beneficial, and prioritize connectivity between vehicles and smartphones.

The study also emphasizes that 62% of those surveyed prioritize product quality and safety when choosing vehicles. Economic factors lead some Indian consumers to consider ICE models over electric vehicles, though interest in hybrids and BEVs remains. Notably, 36% prioritize fast charging infrastructure. Beyond cost, 72% of respondents are willing to switch vehicle brands, reflecting a dynamic market shaped by changing technology and mobility preferences.

