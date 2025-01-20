India Boosts Agarwood Export Limits to Support Regional Exporters

The Indian government has announced a significant increase in the annual export limits for agarwood chips and powder, with the new limit set at 1,51,080 kg, up from the previous 25,000 kg, according to a recent notification.

Agarwood, which plays a crucial role in manufacturing perfumes, incense, and traditional medicine, sees higher export limits to potentially boost the economy of several Indian states, including Assam, Tripura, and more.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has also revised the state-wise annual export limits for agar oil, raising it to 7,050 kg from 1,500 kg, under certain conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)