India Boosts Agarwood Export Limits to Support Regional Exporters

The Indian government has increased the export limit for agarwood chips and powder, sourced from artificially propagated origins, to 1,51,080 kg from 25,000 kg. This move is aimed at enhancing trade, especially from states like Assam, Tripura, and others. The export limit for agar oil has also been raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:22 IST
The Indian government has announced a significant increase in the annual export limits for agarwood chips and powder, with the new limit set at 1,51,080 kg, up from the previous 25,000 kg, according to a recent notification.

Agarwood, which plays a crucial role in manufacturing perfumes, incense, and traditional medicine, sees higher export limits to potentially boost the economy of several Indian states, including Assam, Tripura, and more.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has also revised the state-wise annual export limits for agar oil, raising it to 7,050 kg from 1,500 kg, under certain conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

