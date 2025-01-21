The Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Between Trump and Canada

Canadian leaders breathed a sigh of relief as broad tariffs were not enforced immediately following President Donald Trump's inauguration. However, Trump hinted at a potential 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico by February 1.

In his inaugural speech, Trump warned of implementing tariffs, arguing foreign nations should bear the trade penalties, despite these typically being domestic burdens shifted to consumers.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc acknowledged the reprieve but stressed the importance of US-Canada trade relations. Melanie Joly, Canada's Foreign Minister, remained cautious. Meanwhile, Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith highlighted the economic implications tariffs could have on jobs in both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)