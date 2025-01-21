Left Menu

Khwaish: The Breakup Anthem of 2025 Launched Amidst Bollywood Glamour

The grand launch of Khwaish saw Bollywood stars gather for the music video's release, directed by Karen Kshiti Suvarna and produced by Honey Chaudhary and Satish Poojari. Featuring actors Ricky Rudra and Pooja Janardhan, the song's soulful track promises to be the breakup anthem of 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:18 IST
Khwaish: The Breakup Anthem of 2025 Launched Amidst Bollywood Glamour
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's new break-up anthem 'Khwaish' Video song Released. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a glitzy gathering of Bollywood elites, including producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala and director Karan Razdan, the music video 'Khwaish' was launched to much fanfare in New Delhi. Karen Kshiti Suvarna is at the helm of this ambitious project, with production credits to Honey Chaudhary of Films Max and Satish Poojari, among others.

'Khwaish' showcases a skilled ensemble cast with actors Ricky Rudra from Lucknow and Pooja Janardhan, celebrated for her roles in South Indian cinema, injecting life into this poignant narrative. Cinematographer Anil Kumar K's lens beautifully captures the scenic vistas of Rishikesh, Dehradun, and Meerut, enriching the song's visual narrative. Adding to the allure is the track's moving score by Dharmender Bhadouriya with lyrics crafted by Sandeep Prasad.

Director Karen Kshiti Suvarna shared her enthusiasm about the song, highlighting its fresh lyrical approach intertwined with Indian tones. She believes the tranquil landscapes enhance the emotion, foreseeing the song resonating as the breakup anthem of 2025. Released by Audiolab Music, the collaboration marks a promising partnership. "The support from Audiolab was invaluable," Karen remarked, emphasizing the project's potential impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025