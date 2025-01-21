Khwaish: The Breakup Anthem of 2025 Launched Amidst Bollywood Glamour

Amidst a glitzy gathering of Bollywood elites, including producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala and director Karan Razdan, the music video 'Khwaish' was launched to much fanfare in New Delhi. Karen Kshiti Suvarna is at the helm of this ambitious project, with production credits to Honey Chaudhary of Films Max and Satish Poojari, among others.

'Khwaish' showcases a skilled ensemble cast with actors Ricky Rudra from Lucknow and Pooja Janardhan, celebrated for her roles in South Indian cinema, injecting life into this poignant narrative. Cinematographer Anil Kumar K's lens beautifully captures the scenic vistas of Rishikesh, Dehradun, and Meerut, enriching the song's visual narrative. Adding to the allure is the track's moving score by Dharmender Bhadouriya with lyrics crafted by Sandeep Prasad.

Director Karen Kshiti Suvarna shared her enthusiasm about the song, highlighting its fresh lyrical approach intertwined with Indian tones. She believes the tranquil landscapes enhance the emotion, foreseeing the song resonating as the breakup anthem of 2025. Released by Audiolab Music, the collaboration marks a promising partnership. "The support from Audiolab was invaluable," Karen remarked, emphasizing the project's potential impact.

