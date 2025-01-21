ALP Group Unveils Revolutionary Paint Protection Film at Global Expo

The ALP Group has unveiled a groundbreaking range of Paint Protection Film (PPF) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, aiming to set a new standard in vehicle protection. The innovative lineup includes three distinct variants: Defender, Armor, and Ranger, each meticulously designed for optimal protection, clarity, and longevity.

With over four decades in the industry, ALP Group combines years of research and cutting-edge technology in their new PPF line. Managing Director Tejbir Singh Anand emphasized the significance of this launch, highlighting the film's capabilities to withstand harsh elements while preserving vehicle aesthetics. The self-healing technology and UV resistance features ensure long-lasting protection.

ALP Group seeks to expand its reach through established distributor networks, positioning its PPF as a global solution for vehicle protection. The company envisions this launch as a step towards enhancing customer experiences and solidifying its status as a leader in automotive protection.

