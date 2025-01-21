SWITCH IeV8: Transforming India's Mid-Mile Logistics with Sustainable Innovation

SWITCH Mobility Ltd, a Hinduja Group company, has launched the SWITCH IeV8, a groundbreaking electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) aimed at transforming India's mid-mile logistics sector. Emphasizing sustainability and operational efficiency, the vehicle offers a 250 km range on a single charge.

Designed for supreme performance and durability, the IeV8 is equipped with advanced lithium battery technology and a versatile design catering to diverse logistics needs. It features a spacious cargo area, fast-charging capabilities, and an impressive top speed, ensuring uninterrupted operations for modern businesses.

Highlighting comfort and driver-centered design, the IeV8 includes electro-hydraulic power steering (EHPS), a climate-controlled cabin, and ergonomic seating. The vehicle reflects SWITCH Mobility's vision for clean transportation and positions the company as a pioneer in eco-conscious development and efficient logistics solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)