SWITCH IeV8: Transforming India's Mid-Mile Logistics with Sustainable Innovation

SWITCH Mobility Ltd unveils the SWITCH IeV8, an electric light commercial vehicle designed to revolutionize mid-mile logistics in India. The IeV8 boasts a 250 km range, quick charging, and sustainability features, positioning SWITCH Mobility as a leader in eco-friendly logistics solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

SWITCH Mobility Ltd, a Hinduja Group company, has launched the SWITCH IeV8, a groundbreaking electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) aimed at transforming India's mid-mile logistics sector. Emphasizing sustainability and operational efficiency, the vehicle offers a 250 km range on a single charge.

Designed for supreme performance and durability, the IeV8 is equipped with advanced lithium battery technology and a versatile design catering to diverse logistics needs. It features a spacious cargo area, fast-charging capabilities, and an impressive top speed, ensuring uninterrupted operations for modern businesses.

Highlighting comfort and driver-centered design, the IeV8 includes electro-hydraulic power steering (EHPS), a climate-controlled cabin, and ergonomic seating. The vehicle reflects SWITCH Mobility's vision for clean transportation and positions the company as a pioneer in eco-conscious development and efficient logistics solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

