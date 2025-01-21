Left Menu

Recliners India Unveils India's First Healthy & Safe Recliner

Recliners India has launched the Omega 3+2+1 Seats, the first recliner in India focusing on health and safety. Featuring emission-free materials and fire-retardant components, these recliners promise enhanced safety, improved indoor air quality, and comfort, showcasing a blend of luxury, sustainability, and future-ready functionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:05 IST
Recliners India Launches Fire-Retardant Recliner Furniture. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, Recliners India has unveiled the Omega 3+2+1 Seats, marking the introduction of India's first recliner designed with health and safety in mind. This groundbreaking product aims to enhance the living experience by blending luxury, safety, and sustainability in an innovative manner.

The Omega recliners stand out with their use of emission-free plywood, which drastically improves indoor air quality by minimizing harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as formaldehyde. This innovation is crucial for creating a healthier environment, particularly benefiting homes with children, the elderly, or pets by providing a non-toxic living space. Additionally, crafted from fire-retardant materials, these recliners prioritize safety by reducing fire-related risks and slowing fire spread.

Equipped with sleek metallic switches featuring USB Type A and Type C ports, the recliners allow simultaneous charging of both modern and legacy devices, catering to evolving technological needs. Upholstered in premium Stone Grey genuine leather, these motorized recliners merge elegance with comfort, effortlessly complementing any interior decor. With its Zero Emission feature, the Omega series underscores Recliners India's commitment to environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

