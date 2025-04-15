Left Menu

Quest Global Earns EcoVadis 'Commitment Badge' for Sustainability Excellence

Quest Global has been awarded the EcoVadis 'Commitment Badge' for adhering to high sustainability standards. The company's exceptional performance in environment, labor, ethics, and sustainable procurement underscores its commitment to responsible business practices. Quest Global aims to drive sustainable growth and value through its comprehensive ESG strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:07 IST
Quest Global Earns EcoVadis 'Commitment Badge' for Sustainability Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Quest Global, a leader in global product engineering services, proudly announced receiving the EcoVadis 'Commitment Badge'. This accolade validates their commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, emphasizing the firm's mission to promote sustainable business practices.

The badge is awarded to firms demonstrating high adherence to EcoVadis' sustainability criteria across Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Quest Global's strong performance in these domains underscores its dedication to ethical business operations and long-term environmental and social responsibility.

Key strengths recognized include a focus on diversity and inclusion, ethical integrity, employee training, energy initiatives, and efficient systems. Quest Global integrates these values into daily operations, driving growth and creating community value through sustainable engineering solutions across various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025