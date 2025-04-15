Quest Global Earns EcoVadis 'Commitment Badge' for Sustainability Excellence
Quest Global has been awarded the EcoVadis 'Commitment Badge' for adhering to high sustainability standards. The company's exceptional performance in environment, labor, ethics, and sustainable procurement underscores its commitment to responsible business practices. Quest Global aims to drive sustainable growth and value through its comprehensive ESG strategies.
Quest Global, a leader in global product engineering services, proudly announced receiving the EcoVadis 'Commitment Badge'. This accolade validates their commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, emphasizing the firm's mission to promote sustainable business practices.
The badge is awarded to firms demonstrating high adherence to EcoVadis' sustainability criteria across Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Quest Global's strong performance in these domains underscores its dedication to ethical business operations and long-term environmental and social responsibility.
Key strengths recognized include a focus on diversity and inclusion, ethical integrity, employee training, energy initiatives, and efficient systems. Quest Global integrates these values into daily operations, driving growth and creating community value through sustainable engineering solutions across various industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Politburo Sharpens Focus on Environmental Oversight
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Offshore Mining: Calls for Cancellation of Tenders Amid Environmental Concerns
Healthcare embraces GenAI for EMRs, but legal and ethical questions loom
Land Dispute Escalates at University of Hyderabad: An Environmental and Political Showdown
Gujarat's Governance Revamp: Citizen-Centric Reforms Underway