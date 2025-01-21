DEE Development Engineers Set to Triple Revenue with Expansion Plans
DEE Development Engineers anticipates tripling its revenue to Rs 2,400 crore in the coming years. With a new facility in Anjar and a seamless pipe plant on the way, the company aims to expand its capacity and enter the subsea applications market. Profits surged by 125% recently.
DEE Development Engineers, a leader in piping solutions, is poised for substantial growth, targeting a revenue tripling to Rs 2,400 crore within three to five years, according to CMD Krishan Lalit Bansal.
The company, having posted Rs 785 crore revenue in 2023-24, anticipates a robust increase this year. Its new Anjar facility, built with a Rs 250 crore investment, will expand its initial 12,000 tonnes per annum capacity to 27,000 tonnes by September.
Plans are underway for a Rs 90-crore seamless pipe manufacturing unit in Anjar by December, focusing initially on power sector needs, then subsea applications. Dee's quarterly profits soared to Rs 22.26 crore, a 125% increase, with major clients like Larsen & Toubro and BHEL supporting its services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
