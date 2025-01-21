Mission Viksit Bharat Summit: Empowering Business Growth and Global Collaboration

The National Conference on Mission Viksit Bharat 1947 To 2047, spotlighting the progression of Indian businesses, took place at New Delhi's Indian Habitat Centre. The event was orchestrated by the All India Business & Community Foundation (AIBCF), pledging to bolster small and medium-sized enterprises, and start-ups across the nation.

Dignitaries from Rwanda, Uganda, and France graced the summit with their presence, reinforcing the event's international importance. Engage in discussions were notable figures like retired IAS and IPS officers, including representatives from various sectors, elevating the conference to a significant-interactive conclave showing spirited participation by over 200 delegates.

The summit's dialogue centered around multi-sector collaboration promoting ethics and responsible business. The event, supported by Tata Steel, also celebrated individual and organizational accomplishments with awards recognizing impactful CSR projects. Contributions and sponsorships from major organizations underscored the collective commitment to sustainable business practices.

