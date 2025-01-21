Adani Group and ISKCON to Serve Meals at Maha Kumbh Mela

Gautam Adani, chairperson of the Adani Group, has joined forces with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to serve meals to devotees at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The initiative, known as Mahaprasad Seva, will continue throughout the Mela, concluding on February 26, 2025.

Upon his arrival at Prayagraj Airport on Tuesday, Adani expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am very, very excited for the Mahakumbh," emphasizing the event's spiritual relevance for millions globally. Announcing the partnership on January 9, the Adani Group and ISKCON committed to providing complimentary meals to the vast number of devotees attending the festival.

The Mahaprasad Seva project is set to feed approximately 50 lakh devotees. Meals will be prepared in two main kitchens, strategically located inside and outside the Mela's premises, and distributed at 40 different points. To facilitate access for the elderly, differently-abled individuals, and mothers with children, special arrangements including golf carts have been arranged.

Adani commended ISKCON's commitment to service, stating, "In the true sense, seva is the highest form of patriotism. Seva is meditation, seva is prayer, and seva is God." Reflecting on the collaboration, he mentioned, "We have a wonderful experience and attachment with ISKCON. When it was about the Prasadam, our first thought was that ISKCON would execute it best."

Guru Prasad Swamiji lauded Adani's humility and dedication, stating, "The Adani Group exemplifies corporate responsibility and social service. Gautam Adaniji stands out due to his humility—he steps forward to serve selflessly without waiting to be summoned. Our gratitude is immense." His words echoed ancient teachings that highlight the importance of serving a higher purpose.

In addition to serving meals, the initiative will distribute five lakh copies of the Geeta Saar, enhancing devotees' spiritual experience. With a committed team of 2,500 volunteers, the project exemplifies cooperation between the corporate sector and spiritual organizations, serving humanity at one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

