Left Menu

Adani Group and ISKCON to Serve Meals at Maha Kumbh Mela

Gautam Adani partners with ISKCON to provide meals to millions at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The Mahaprasad Seva aims to serve 50 lakh devotees, offering special support for the elderly and differently-abled. This collaboration also includes distributing Geeta Saar copies, showcasing corporate responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:19 IST
Adani Group and ISKCON to Serve Meals at Maha Kumbh Mela
Gautam Adani, Chairman and Founder, Adani Group at ISKCON camp in Mahakumbh, Prayagraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Adani, chairperson of the Adani Group, has joined forces with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to serve meals to devotees at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The initiative, known as Mahaprasad Seva, will continue throughout the Mela, concluding on February 26, 2025.

Upon his arrival at Prayagraj Airport on Tuesday, Adani expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am very, very excited for the Mahakumbh," emphasizing the event's spiritual relevance for millions globally. Announcing the partnership on January 9, the Adani Group and ISKCON committed to providing complimentary meals to the vast number of devotees attending the festival.

The Mahaprasad Seva project is set to feed approximately 50 lakh devotees. Meals will be prepared in two main kitchens, strategically located inside and outside the Mela's premises, and distributed at 40 different points. To facilitate access for the elderly, differently-abled individuals, and mothers with children, special arrangements including golf carts have been arranged.

Adani commended ISKCON's commitment to service, stating, "In the true sense, seva is the highest form of patriotism. Seva is meditation, seva is prayer, and seva is God." Reflecting on the collaboration, he mentioned, "We have a wonderful experience and attachment with ISKCON. When it was about the Prasadam, our first thought was that ISKCON would execute it best."

Guru Prasad Swamiji lauded Adani's humility and dedication, stating, "The Adani Group exemplifies corporate responsibility and social service. Gautam Adaniji stands out due to his humility—he steps forward to serve selflessly without waiting to be summoned. Our gratitude is immense." His words echoed ancient teachings that highlight the importance of serving a higher purpose.

In addition to serving meals, the initiative will distribute five lakh copies of the Geeta Saar, enhancing devotees' spiritual experience. With a committed team of 2,500 volunteers, the project exemplifies cooperation between the corporate sector and spiritual organizations, serving humanity at one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025