Vietnam and Spain Set Sights on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Vietnam aims to elevate its ties with Spain to a comprehensive strategic partnership. During the visit of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, both nations emphasized enhancing defense cooperation and trade. Sanchez affirmed Spain’s support for a rules-based international order and free trade, opposing trade conflicts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:14 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam is actively pursuing a comprehensive strategic partnership with Spain, as outlined by its prime minister during a high-profile visit from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
In their discussions, the two leaders agreed to intensify cooperation in the areas of defense and trade. This move signifies a mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral relations for mutual benefit.
Sanchez, in a statement, reiterated Spain's support for an international order grounded in rules, advocating for free trade while expressing opposition to trade conflicts, which he suggested are detrimental to global economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea Probes Free Trade Violations Ahead of U.S. Tariffs
Drones and Missiles: Ukraine's Overnight Defense Battle
India Considers Major Tariff Cuts in Trade Deal with the U.S.
Unveiling the Power of MT4 and MT5 A Deep Dive into Their Features and Benefits for Forex Traders
India to Abolish 6% Digital Ad Tax to Ease U.S. Trade Tensions