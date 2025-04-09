Vietnam and Spain Set Sights on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Vietnam is actively pursuing a comprehensive strategic partnership with Spain, as outlined by its prime minister during a high-profile visit from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

In their discussions, the two leaders agreed to intensify cooperation in the areas of defense and trade. This move signifies a mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral relations for mutual benefit.

Sanchez, in a statement, reiterated Spain's support for an international order grounded in rules, advocating for free trade while expressing opposition to trade conflicts, which he suggested are detrimental to global economic stability.

