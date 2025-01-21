Adani's Philanthropic Leap: Aiding Millions at Mahakumbh Mela

During his recent visit to the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, along with his family, offered traditional prayers at Triveni Sangam. In a gesture of gratitude, he commended both Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the exceptional management of the event, suggesting it's worthy of study for management institutes. Adani expressed, "There is nothing bigger than the blessings of Maa Ganga."

Upon his arrival, Adani partnered with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for the Mahaprasad Seva initiative, designed to provide meals to devotees throughout the Mela. This effort will last until February 26, 2025, aiming to serve up to 50 lakh attendees. The meals are prepared in two on-site kitchens and distributed at 40 different locations, with special arrangements to assist those in need.

Highlighting the significance of seva, Adani stated, "Seva is the highest form of patriotism." Praising the dedication of ISKCON, Adani stressed the deep connection between the organizations, citing ISKCON's unmatched capabilities in the Prasadam initiative. Guru Prasad Swamiji lauded Adani's humility and commitment to corporate responsibility, noting his proactive approach in serving humanity. Additionally, the initiative will distribute five lakh Geeta Saar copies, fostering spiritual growth among the attendees. Supported by 2,500 volunteers, this collaboration showcases a harmonious blend of business acumen and spiritual commitment at one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

