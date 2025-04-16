Ministry of Ayush Advances Workforce Skills Through Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme

In a concerted effort to enhance the effectiveness and service orientation of its personnel, the Ministry of Ayush today conducted a comprehensive session under the Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme at its headquarters, Ayush Bhawan, New Delhi. The initiative is a part of the wider Mission Karmayogi framework, developed by the Government of India’s Capacity Building Commission (CBC), to transform the bureaucratic approach into a more citizen-centric, proactive, and responsive system.

The latest session marked the second phase of the training programme designed to build professional competencies and foster a culture of accountability and continuous learning among the Ministry’s employees. The Ministry of Ayush has taken a proactive stance in aligning itself with the principles of Mission Karmayogi, which aims to build a future-ready civil service.

Leadership Engagement and Vision Setting

The first phase of the programme had been inaugurated earlier on March 18th by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush. In his keynote address, he emphasized the importance of developing a responsive, agile, and citizen-focused administrative structure. He urged the employees to incorporate the learning from the programme into their everyday roles to enhance the quality and speed of service delivery.

“The future of public service depends on how well we equip ourselves with the mindset and skills to meet the needs of our citizens. Mission Karmayogi provides a platform for such growth and transformation,” said Secretary Kotecha during his inaugural remarks.

Interactive Second Phase Focuses on Real-World Application

The second phase of the session, conducted today, was led by Programme Director Dr. Subodh Kumar and facilitated by Ms. Shipra Singh, a noted capacity-building expert. Unlike conventional lecture-based training, the programme adopted an interactive and participatory approach. It featured dynamic formats including team-based exercises, role-play scenarios, and real-life case study discussions.

Employees were encouraged to reflect on their individual roles, identify gaps in service delivery, and explore solutions through collaborative learning methods. The use of experiential learning techniques aimed to foster critical thinking, empathy, and decision-making skills—core elements for effective public administration.

Thematic Focus Areas and Sector-Specific Relevance

The day-long training was structured around four key thematic areas:

Self-Awareness and Emotional Intelligence – Encouraging introspection to improve interpersonal communication and resilience at the workplace. Personal and Organisational Motivation – Identifying internal drivers and aligning personal goals with organisational objectives. Leadership and Teamwork – Cultivating a spirit of leadership at all levels and promoting collective responsibility. Citizen-Centric Governance – Reinforcing the impact of public service on the lives of citizens, particularly in the domains of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy.

Participants also engaged in reflective exercises based on real-world examples from various Ayush initiatives such as the National Ayush Mission, Ayurveda at Workplaces programme, and integration of Yoga into public health systems. These discussions helped contextualize abstract concepts with practical outcomes.

Ministry’s Commitment to Excellence

Senior officials from across departments attended the session, showing strong support and engagement with the programme. The Ministry reiterated its commitment to embedding the principles of transparency, efficiency, and public service excellence into its organizational culture.

“The Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme is not just a training session—it is a movement toward creating a more empathetic and capable workforce,” said Dr. Subodh Kumar during his closing remarks. “The Ministry of Ayush is setting a precedent in how traditional knowledge systems can be aligned with modern governance practices.”

Future Steps

Following the success of the initial phases, the Ministry is considering organizing periodic follow-up sessions, digital learning modules, and peer learning forums to ensure long-term skill retention and implementation of the Karmayogi philosophy.

By adopting Mission Karmayogi’s vision, the Ministry of Ayush is paving the way for an agile, future-ready public administration that serves the evolving needs of citizens while upholding the values of India’s rich traditional health systems.