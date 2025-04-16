Left Menu

Gujarat's Digital Seva Setu Bridges Rural-Urban Divide

The Gujarat Government's Digital Seva Setu initiative has revolutionized access to government services by providing over 321 types of certificates online to even the remotest villages. Supported by a robust optical fibre network, the initiative has benefitted over 61 lakh citizens, highlighting a significant stride in India's digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:38 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Gujarat's Digital Seva Setu initiative is breaking new ground by making government services seamlessly accessible online, reaching even the most far-flung villages. The Chief Minister's office highlighted that the initiative, driven by a strong optical fibre network, has already reached over 61 lakh citizens, providing 321 types of services and certificates.

Launched in October 2020, the portal brings essential services, traditionally provided at taluka and district centers, directly to rural residents at a nominal fee via the Gram Panchayat. This approach prioritizes transparency and efficiency, fostering a digital revolution under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The initiative aligns with the 'Digital India' mission pioneered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to bolster public welfare through technology. The BharatNet project has been pivotal, connecting over 8,000 villages to a high-speed internet network, thus transforming governance and bridging the rural-urban divide in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

