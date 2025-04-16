Gujarat's Digital Seva Setu Bridges Rural-Urban Divide

Gujarat's Digital Seva Setu initiative is breaking new ground by making government services seamlessly accessible online, reaching even the most far-flung villages. The Chief Minister's office highlighted that the initiative, driven by a strong optical fibre network, has already reached over 61 lakh citizens, providing 321 types of services and certificates.

Launched in October 2020, the portal brings essential services, traditionally provided at taluka and district centers, directly to rural residents at a nominal fee via the Gram Panchayat. This approach prioritizes transparency and efficiency, fostering a digital revolution under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The initiative aligns with the 'Digital India' mission pioneered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to bolster public welfare through technology. The BharatNet project has been pivotal, connecting over 8,000 villages to a high-speed internet network, thus transforming governance and bridging the rural-urban divide in Gujarat.

