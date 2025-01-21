Successful Trial Run of Kolkata's East-West Metro
The first trial run on the Sealdah–Esplanade stretch of Kolkata's East-West Metro was successfully completed. In attendance were key officials including the Metro Railway General Manager. This development will eventually connect Kolkata's suburbs to various city areas, enhancing intercity connectivity upon full completion.
The East-West Metro in Kolkata marked a milestone on Tuesday with the successful trial run of its 2.63 km Sealdah–Esplanade stretch.
The event saw the participation of Metro Railway General Manager and Chairman of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited, P Uday Kumar Reddy, who rode in the motorman's cabin as the trial commenced at 11.20 am from Sealdah Metro station, arriving at Esplanade station by 11.31 am. Senior officials were also present for the trial.
Reddy praised the team for their accomplishment and discussed the next steps with the Metro Railway and KMRCL officers. This segment will allow seamless interchange and connectivity across Kolkata once operational. The complete Howrah Maidan to Sector V corridor is anticipated to launch this year.
