Successful Trial Run of Kolkata's East-West Metro

The East-West Metro in Kolkata marked a milestone on Tuesday with the successful trial run of its 2.63 km Sealdah–Esplanade stretch.

The event saw the participation of Metro Railway General Manager and Chairman of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited, P Uday Kumar Reddy, who rode in the motorman's cabin as the trial commenced at 11.20 am from Sealdah Metro station, arriving at Esplanade station by 11.31 am. Senior officials were also present for the trial.

Reddy praised the team for their accomplishment and discussed the next steps with the Metro Railway and KMRCL officers. This segment will allow seamless interchange and connectivity across Kolkata once operational. The complete Howrah Maidan to Sector V corridor is anticipated to launch this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)