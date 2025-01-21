AHAR's Vision 2030: Transforming Mumbai into India's Culinary Capital

In a bid to make Mumbai the Culinary Capital of India by 2030, the Association of Hotels and Restaurants (AHAR) has laid out an ambitious vision during its recent AGM held at Hotel Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. AI-laden initiatives are part of AHAR's efforts as it steers towards its 50th anniversary in 2029, advocating for culinary excellence and industry empowerment.

AHAR unveiled 50 Milestones pivotal to achieving Vision 2030 at the event, which was also broadcast on Times Now. The association seeks to use these milestones to enhance Mumbai's food tourism, capitalizing on its diverse culinary landscape. The organization is fostering ties with educational institutions like RPH College to train future generations in preserving traditional Indian cuisines.

Notable speakers at the AGM, including Bhushan Gagrani, Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner, acknowledged the infrastructure and cultural efforts necessary to transform Mumbai into a modern yet heritage-rich city. With billions of potential in the food industry, AHAR is at the forefront, advocating for policy changes that would streamline industry processes and promote healthy eating.

(With inputs from agencies.)