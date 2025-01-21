Left Menu

AHAR's Vision 2030: Transforming Mumbai into India's Culinary Capital

AHAR, the Association of Hotels and Restaurants, aims to position Mumbai as the Culinary Capital of India by 2030. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, AHAR's initiatives include collaborations with RPH College and training programs to preserve Indian cuisine. AHAR's efforts are integral to modernizing Mumbai's food industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:17 IST
AHAR's Vision 2030: Transforming Mumbai into India's Culinary Capital
Sudhakar Shetty, Gen. Secretary, AHAR, Dr. Bhushan Gagrani, BMC Commissioner, Sukesh Shetty, President AHAR, Ulhas Ingavale, Joint Commissioner, FSSAI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to make Mumbai the Culinary Capital of India by 2030, the Association of Hotels and Restaurants (AHAR) has laid out an ambitious vision during its recent AGM held at Hotel Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. AI-laden initiatives are part of AHAR's efforts as it steers towards its 50th anniversary in 2029, advocating for culinary excellence and industry empowerment.

AHAR unveiled 50 Milestones pivotal to achieving Vision 2030 at the event, which was also broadcast on Times Now. The association seeks to use these milestones to enhance Mumbai's food tourism, capitalizing on its diverse culinary landscape. The organization is fostering ties with educational institutions like RPH College to train future generations in preserving traditional Indian cuisines.

Notable speakers at the AGM, including Bhushan Gagrani, Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner, acknowledged the infrastructure and cultural efforts necessary to transform Mumbai into a modern yet heritage-rich city. With billions of potential in the food industry, AHAR is at the forefront, advocating for policy changes that would streamline industry processes and promote healthy eating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025