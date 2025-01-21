Left Menu

Greenpeace Demands Tax on Wealthy at World Economic Forum

Greenpeace highlighted their stance for taxing the wealthy to finance environmental solutions at the World Economic Forum. Displaying a bold poster at the event, they called attention to the disproportionate impact of the rich on global emissions and demanded wealth redistribution to promote sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:11 IST
Greenpeace Demands Tax on Wealthy at World Economic Forum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In an unusual move, Greenpeace made a bold entrance at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting by unveiling a provocative poster advocating for increased taxes on the super-rich.

The poster, displayed prominently by volunteers, urged for significant financial contributions to foster a 'just & green future', reflecting the group's enduring commitment to addressing climate change.

Greenpeace's call was amplified earlier when activists obstructed WEF participants' arrivals in Davos, emphasizing the critical link between wealth inequality and environmental degradation, urging immediate fiscal reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025