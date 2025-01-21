Greenpeace Demands Tax on Wealthy at World Economic Forum
Greenpeace highlighted their stance for taxing the wealthy to finance environmental solutions at the World Economic Forum. Displaying a bold poster at the event, they called attention to the disproportionate impact of the rich on global emissions and demanded wealth redistribution to promote sustainability.
In an unusual move, Greenpeace made a bold entrance at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting by unveiling a provocative poster advocating for increased taxes on the super-rich.
The poster, displayed prominently by volunteers, urged for significant financial contributions to foster a 'just & green future', reflecting the group's enduring commitment to addressing climate change.
Greenpeace's call was amplified earlier when activists obstructed WEF participants' arrivals in Davos, emphasizing the critical link between wealth inequality and environmental degradation, urging immediate fiscal reforms.
