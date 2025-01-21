Direct Selling vs. E-commerce: The Battle for Consumer Trust

The e-commerce sector is presenting significant challenges to the direct selling industry, according to Indian Direct Selling Association Chairman Vivek Katoch. During a press conference, he revealed that the IDSA is actively engaging with the government to address these issues.

Highlighting the struggle, Katoch noted, "E-commerce is a challenge for the direct selling industry. Our products are being sold online at discounted prices." He emphasized the importance of selling direct selling products online at retail prices to maintain industry standards.

In terms of regulation, only 10 out of India's states have enforced laws to protect consumers in the direct selling sector. Katoch welcomed the government's steps to investigate direct selling firms accused of unfair practices, despite the sector's considerable size and growth potential in regions like the northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)