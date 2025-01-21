Left Menu

Direct Selling vs. E-commerce: The Battle for Consumer Trust

Indian Direct Selling Association Chairman Vivek Katoch highlighted the challenges posed by the e-commerce sector to the direct selling industry. He urged government intervention to regulate online sales, ensuring that products are not excessively discounted. Currently, only 10 states have implemented guidelines to protect consumer interests.

21-01-2025
The e-commerce sector is presenting significant challenges to the direct selling industry, according to Indian Direct Selling Association Chairman Vivek Katoch. During a press conference, he revealed that the IDSA is actively engaging with the government to address these issues.

Highlighting the struggle, Katoch noted, "E-commerce is a challenge for the direct selling industry. Our products are being sold online at discounted prices." He emphasized the importance of selling direct selling products online at retail prices to maintain industry standards.

In terms of regulation, only 10 out of India's states have enforced laws to protect consumers in the direct selling sector. Katoch welcomed the government's steps to investigate direct selling firms accused of unfair practices, despite the sector's considerable size and growth potential in regions like the northeast.

