Federal Judge Stalls Mass Firings at Consumer Protection Bureau

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's plan to execute mass layoffs at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The decision was delivered during a hearing on Friday by US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson. She expressed concern over the administration's compliance with her previous order that prevents the bureau from being dismantled.

Judge Jackson cited fears that officials were not adhering to her mandate which upholds the bureau's operations until a decision on a lawsuit seeking its preservation is reached. In response, she issued a temporary order preventing any mass terminations or access restrictions to the bureau's computer systems.

A public hearing has been scheduled for April 28, at which point testimony from officials will be presented. This ongoing legal battle reflects tensions between preserving consumer financial protections and the administration's efforts to restructure or eliminate the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)