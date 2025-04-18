Left Menu

Federal Judge Stalls Mass Firings at Consumer Protection Bureau

A federal judge prevented the Trump administration from executing mass layoffs at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Judge Amy Berman Jackson emphasized non-compliance with her order safeguarding the agency’s continuity and scheduled further hearings to review efforts to dismantle the bureau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:39 IST
Federal Judge Stalls Mass Firings at Consumer Protection Bureau
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's plan to execute mass layoffs at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The decision was delivered during a hearing on Friday by US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson. She expressed concern over the administration's compliance with her previous order that prevents the bureau from being dismantled.

Judge Jackson cited fears that officials were not adhering to her mandate which upholds the bureau's operations until a decision on a lawsuit seeking its preservation is reached. In response, she issued a temporary order preventing any mass terminations or access restrictions to the bureau's computer systems.

A public hearing has been scheduled for April 28, at which point testimony from officials will be presented. This ongoing legal battle reflects tensions between preserving consumer financial protections and the administration's efforts to restructure or eliminate the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025