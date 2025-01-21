Smooth Sailing: Water Taxis to Revolutionize Mumbai Commute

In a bold move to alleviate commuting woes in Mumbai, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has proposed the introduction of 10,000 water taxis. These taxis would connect the city's distant suburbs to the forthcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The suggestion, discussed with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, envisions reducing travel time to the airport to just 70 minutes from various suburbs, including Virar and Kalyan-Dombivali.

Gadkari highlighted the potential of using fiber-reinforced plastic for the taxis, urging industry players to lower material costs. Additionally, plans for metro connectivity to the new airport aim to streamline access when flights begin next April.

(With inputs from agencies.)