Smooth Sailing: Water Taxis to Revolutionize Mumbai Commute
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari proposed introducing 10,000 water taxis to connect Mumbai's suburbs to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. The initiative aims to reduce travel time to 70 minutes and utilize fiber-reinforced plastic materials. Plans also include metro rail connectivity to enhance passenger access.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move to alleviate commuting woes in Mumbai, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has proposed the introduction of 10,000 water taxis. These taxis would connect the city's distant suburbs to the forthcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.
The suggestion, discussed with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, envisions reducing travel time to the airport to just 70 minutes from various suburbs, including Virar and Kalyan-Dombivali.
Gadkari highlighted the potential of using fiber-reinforced plastic for the taxis, urging industry players to lower material costs. Additionally, plans for metro connectivity to the new airport aim to streamline access when flights begin next April.
(With inputs from agencies.)