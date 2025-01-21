Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Ivory Coast Highlights Road Safety Concerns

A collision between a freight truck and a passenger bus in Ivory Coast has resulted in at least 15 fatalities and 23 injuries. The crash occurred in Ponan-Ouinlo village. The passenger bus, carrying 70 individuals, suffered severe damage. Road safety initiatives have been introduced due to frequent accidents.

Abidjan | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:34 IST
  • Cote d'Ivoire

A devastating collision between a freight truck and a passenger bus in Ivory Coast on Tuesday has claimed the lives of at least 15 people, with 23 more left injured. The incident took place in the village of Ponan-Ouinlo in the nation's western region.

The crash, which involved a bus carrying 70 passengers, left the vehicle severely damaged, with its roof caved in, according to images shared by emergency services. The National Office for Civil Protection confirmed the accident's aftermath but did not provide details on its cause.

Road accidents are frequent in Ivory Coast due to poor road conditions and reckless driving behaviors, resulting in over 1,000 deaths annually. In recent efforts to curb such incidents, authorities have implemented a point-based driver's license system and installed cameras on major thoroughfares to penalize offending drivers.

