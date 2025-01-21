Left Menu

Airlines Maneuvering Amid Middle East Ceasefire: A Global Shift

Airlines react to the Middle East ceasefire, with several resuming flights cautiously while others maintain suspensions. Carriers like Air France-KLM, Turkish Airlines, and Lufthansa Group cautiously restart services to key cities, marking a slow return to normalcy amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Updated: 21-01-2025 20:11 IST
In response to the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, airlines are cautiously adjusting their flight operations in the Middle East. While some airlines like Air France-KLM and Turkish Airlines have begun resuming services to key destinations such as Tel Aviv and Beirut, others continue to exercise caution and maintain suspensions.

Several major airlines, including Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, are extending their flight suspensions to Tel Aviv until at least March 2025. These decisions underline the ongoing uncertainty and the prioritization of safety amidst complex geopolitical tensions influencing aviation routes.

This shifting landscape highlights the intricate balance airlines must navigate as they plan for a potential return to normalcy. As travel routes are reassessed, the focus remains on passenger safety and compliance with international guidelines.

