India's Economic Landscape: Key Developments and Challenges

The World Economic Forum in Davos shed light on pressing economic issues facing India, such as job creation and market volatility. Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan praised infrastructure developments but pressed for more action in the upcoming budget to invigorate the job market.

The forum also registered concerns over India's stock market as the Sensex plummeted by 1,235 points, marking a seven-month low and causing investors substantial losses. This decline was partly attributed to global trade tensions and persistent foreign fund withdrawals.

Efforts to regulate e-commerce and boost the diamond export sector were also discussed, with new draft guidelines and a duty-free import scheme unveiled. These steps aim to protect consumers and enhance export value amid the digital commerce surge in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)