Gadkari Vows to Tackle Encroachments on Goa Highways

In a stern warning, Union minister Nitin Gadkari questioned whether encroachments facilitated by government officials might be causing a reduction in the width of national highways in Goa.

Addressing a function, Gadkari emphasized the need for swift removal of such encroachments or resorting to bulldozers for demolition. He also urged Goa's chief minister and the chief secretary to address the issue promptly.

Gadkari laid the foundation stone for four significant projects aimed at expanding and improving critical stretches of the state's highways, enhancing connectivity across key economic regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)