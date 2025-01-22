Prime Minister Modi to Propel Business Growth at Odisha Conclave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on January 28 to inaugurate the 'Utkarsh Odisha – Make In Odisha Conclave 2025' in Bhubaneswar. He will address industrial leaders, highlighting the government's vision for Odisha's industrial growth. The event will focus on opportunities in diverse sectors including manufacturing and green energy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to headline a significant business event in Odisha, the 'Utkarsh Odisha – Make In Odisha Conclave 2025,' planned for January 28 in Bhubaneswar.
The conclave, which will host leaders from various industries and countries, aims to spotlight industrial prospects in Odisha. Modi's keynote speech will sketch the central government's roadmap for regional economic transformation.
This event marks Modi's second visit to the state in the month, following his attendance at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The conclave is expected to foster international investments across sectors like manufacturing and green energy.
