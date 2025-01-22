Left Menu

Valuables and Vigilance: CISF's Human Touch in Delhi Metro

In 2024, CISF personnel recovered various forgotten items in the Delhi Metro, including cash, electronics, and jewelry, and returned them to rightful owners. Additionally, they recorded 59 suicide attempts, helped distressed passengers, and detected firearms. The CISF plays a significant role in securing the metro network.

Updated: 22-01-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:06 IST

In 2024, passengers commuting through the Delhi Metro left behind an astonishing array of valuables, including cash exceeding Rs 40 lakh, 89 laptops, and 193 mobile phones, according to data accessed by PTI. Among the items found and returned by CISF personnel were nine mangalsutras and a collection of foreign currencies.

The Central Industrial Security Force, tasked with securing one of the largest urban transport networks, undertook the mammoth task of restoring these lost items to their rightful owners following strict verification procedures. Their proactive measures extend beyond lost item recovery, with 262 unaccompanied children reunited with families and 671 women in distress receiving timely assistance during the year.

The data also highlight graver incidents within the metro premises, with 59 recorded suicide attempts leading to 23 fatalities. A vigilant CISF recovered 75 rounds of live ammunition and seven firearms during routine checks across over 250 stations. A security team of approximately 13,000 men and women ensures daily safety for lakhs commuting through Delhi and adjoining regions.

