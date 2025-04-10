Left Menu

Furore Over Foreign Currency Flung at Baba Balak Nath Temple

A devotee allegedly threw foreign currency notes in front of Baba Balak Nath's idol at a temple in Deotsidh, Hamirpur. The incident sparked outrage among visitors and led to calls for punitive action. An investigation has been ordered to determine the violation of temple decorum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:13 IST
Furore Over Foreign Currency Flung at Baba Balak Nath Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unusual incident has stirred controversy at the Baba Balak Nath temple in Deotsidh, Hamirpur. Reports indicate a devotee, not a local resident, threw foreign currency notes in front of the deity's idol, disrupting regular practices at the revered site.

The unusual act has prompted Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh to initiate an inquiry spearheaded by the Barsar sub-divisional magistrate. The normative practice involves placing cash in a designated container or handing it to priests, a tradition the devotee disregarded, inciting anger among onlookers and demands for punitive measures.

This temple, receiving approximately 75-80 lakh pilgrims annually, faced a precarious moment when a currency note fell onto a burning lamp, nearly causing a fire. The incident underscores potential threats to religious decorum, with Temple Trust Chairman Amarjit Singh emphasizing the need for maintaining order and respect on the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025