Furore Over Foreign Currency Flung at Baba Balak Nath Temple

An unusual incident has stirred controversy at the Baba Balak Nath temple in Deotsidh, Hamirpur. Reports indicate a devotee, not a local resident, threw foreign currency notes in front of the deity's idol, disrupting regular practices at the revered site.

The unusual act has prompted Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh to initiate an inquiry spearheaded by the Barsar sub-divisional magistrate. The normative practice involves placing cash in a designated container or handing it to priests, a tradition the devotee disregarded, inciting anger among onlookers and demands for punitive measures.

This temple, receiving approximately 75-80 lakh pilgrims annually, faced a precarious moment when a currency note fell onto a burning lamp, nearly causing a fire. The incident underscores potential threats to religious decorum, with Temple Trust Chairman Amarjit Singh emphasizing the need for maintaining order and respect on the premises.

