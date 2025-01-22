Left Menu

Airra Diamonds to Revolutionize Indian Jewelry with Eco-Friendly Lab-Grown Gems

Airra Diamonds, a new pan-India lab-grown diamond boutique chain, is launching its first store in Kochi, Kerala. Offering sustainable luxury and custom designs, the brand plans to open 40 outlets nationwide, promoting ethical gemstone ownership. Their innovative approach promises quality craftsmanship with a reduced environmental impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:02 IST
Airra Diamonds, Kerala's Pioneering Lab-grown Diamond Chain, to Shine Nationwide. Image Credit: ANI
Emerging from the jewelry capital of Kerala, Airra Diamonds is set to make a grand entrance into the Indian market as a pioneering chain of lab-grown diamond boutiques. The inaugural store will open on March 29 at Jawahar Nagar, Kadavantra, Kochi, introducing consumers to a blend of tradition, sustainability, and luxury craftsmanship.

With aspirations of expanding to 40 outlets across the nation, Airra Diamonds aims to offer both online and offline shopping experiences. The Kochi boutique is designed to appeal to the eco-conscious shopper with its trendy collection of lab-grown diamond jewelry. It also boasts advanced customization options, allowing customers to design unique pieces with guidance from expert designers, delivering personalized jewelry in just 15 days.

Positioning itself at the vanguard of ethical luxury, Airra Diamonds leverages cutting-edge technology to produce diamonds indistinguishable from their natural counterparts, offering them at more sustainable and ethical prices. This endeavor seeks to democratize diamond ownership by making it more accessible and aligned with contemporary consumer values.

Supported by Southern Multi-State Cooperative Credit and Multi-Purpose Society Limited, Airra Diamonds promises high-quality, cost-effective luxury jewelry, aiming for a tremendous turnover of Rs. 1000 crores by the financial year's end. Manoj K, Managing Director, asserts that lab-grown diamonds represent both the present and future of the jewelry industry.

