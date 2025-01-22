Left Menu

Kaushalya Logistics Expands with New Depot for Adani Group in Bihar

Kaushalya Logistics Limited has launched its second depot under the CCFA model for Adani Group at Saharsa, Bihar. The depot is expected to handle up to 3 lakh MT of cement monthly, enhancing the company's strategic partnership with key players in the cement industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:20 IST
Kaushalya Logistics Expands with New Depot for Adani Group in Bihar
Kaushalya Logistics Limited Begins Operations At Saharsa Depot For ACC - Adani Group. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kaushalya Logistics Limited, a diversified company focused on logistics for the cement industry, has made significant strides with the start of operations at its second depot in Saharsa, Bihar, under the CCFA model for the Adani Group.

With an aggressive expansion plan, Kaushalya Logistics seeks to achieve a throughput of 3 lakh metric tons of cement monthly through this initiative. This expansion marks a new chapter for Adani's cement operations, complementing the over 80 depots currently functioning across various states under the C&F/CFA model for brands like Dalmia Cement and JK Cement. Additionally, Kaushalya Logistics has ventured into the full truckload (FTL) segment, securing contracts with several large firms.

Uddhav Poddar, the Managing Director of Kaushalya Logistics Limited, expressed satisfaction with the progress at Saharsa Depot, underscoring the strengthened partnership with ACC under the Adani Group. This move is seen as part of the company's broader strategic vision to broaden service offerings, enhance operational capacity, and tap into new verticals and regions, reinforcing its competitive edge and driving long-term growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025