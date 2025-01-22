Kaushalya Logistics Expands with New Depot for Adani Group in Bihar

Kaushalya Logistics Limited, a diversified company focused on logistics for the cement industry, has made significant strides with the start of operations at its second depot in Saharsa, Bihar, under the CCFA model for the Adani Group.

With an aggressive expansion plan, Kaushalya Logistics seeks to achieve a throughput of 3 lakh metric tons of cement monthly through this initiative. This expansion marks a new chapter for Adani's cement operations, complementing the over 80 depots currently functioning across various states under the C&F/CFA model for brands like Dalmia Cement and JK Cement. Additionally, Kaushalya Logistics has ventured into the full truckload (FTL) segment, securing contracts with several large firms.

Uddhav Poddar, the Managing Director of Kaushalya Logistics Limited, expressed satisfaction with the progress at Saharsa Depot, underscoring the strengthened partnership with ACC under the Adani Group. This move is seen as part of the company's broader strategic vision to broaden service offerings, enhance operational capacity, and tap into new verticals and regions, reinforcing its competitive edge and driving long-term growth.

