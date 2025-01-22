India's National Health Mission: A Revolutionary Leap in Public Health

The Union Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has reviewed pivotal progress under the National Health Mission (NHM) recorded between 2021 and 2024. There has been a marked decline in maternal and child mortality rates and significant strides in controlling diseases such as TB, malaria, and kala-azar, alongside new initiatives like the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission.

The NHM has markedly improved India's healthcare outcomes by expanding the workforce and strengthening healthcare infrastructure. It engaged 5.23 lakh additional healthcare professionals by 2023. The mission's framework has been indispensable in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, administering over 220 crore vaccine doses and reinforcing the public health system with the Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package.

India's achievement in key health indicators under NHM is commendable. Since 2015, the Maternal Mortality Ratio and Infant Mortality Rate have significantly dropped, surpassing global decline rates, positioning India well in line to meet its Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Disease elimination efforts, including for TB and malaria, have shown marked improvement, with focused health initiatives enhancing the public health landscape further.

