Irfan Pathan's Masterclass Inspires Budding Cricketers at CAP Center

Former Indian cricketer and legendary all-rounder Irfan Pathan hosted an exclusive masterclass at the Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) center in Panvel, Maharashtra, on January 22. The session aimed to provide young cricketers with invaluable insights, drawn from Pathan's distinguished international career.

Pathan underscored the vital importance of regular practice, fitness, and hard work in achieving success on and off the field. He emphasized that mastering the sport requires discipline, perseverance, and countless hours of dedicated practice. 'More than 350 students of CAP have represented their states and districts in prestigious tournaments, including the Ranji Trophy,' remarked Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director of CAP.

The CAP center in Panvel, embodying the Pathan brothers' spirit of giving back to the community, has emerged as a leading cricket academy. The academy provides top-notch coaching to both national and international cricket aspirants and has trained more than fifty thousand students to date. This masterclass offered budding cricketers a unique opportunity to learn from a legend.

