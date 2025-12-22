BJP Secures Landslide Victory in Maharashtra Local Polls

In a decisive outcome, the BJP has solidified its position as the leading political force in Maharashtra, dominating local body polls as part of the Mahayuti alliance. The party secured 207 posts across 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, showcasing the electorate's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-centric agenda.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the BJP's triumph in Nagpur district, where the party dismantled the historical stronghold of the Opposition, reflecting a broader voter endorsement of the ruling party's governance. Fadnavis urged party members to remain focused on serving the public, despite the overwhelming electoral success.

State revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed gratitude to Nagpur voters for their trust in the 'double engine' government. He called on party workers to gear up for the forthcoming Nagpur municipal corporation elections, buoyed by the massive mandate and substantial development funds allocated for regional projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)