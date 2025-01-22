Strategic Developments: Andhra Pradesh Eyes Global Trade Opportunities
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh met WTCA chairman John E Drew in Davos to discuss establishing three World Trade Centers in the state. Representing Andhra Pradesh at the World Economic Forum, Lokesh highlighted the potential for economic growth and enhanced global trade connections through WTCs.
In a significant push for global trade ties, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh met with World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) chairman John E Drew in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. The minister requested the establishment of three new World Trade Centers in the rapidly developing cities of Vizag, Vijayawada, and Tirupati.
The WTCA already operates trade hubs in several Indian cities, including Bengaluru. Lokesh's appeal aims to enhance Andhra Pradesh's economic profile by linking Asian and Middle Eastern markets through new trade centers. These plans were articulated during Lokesh's attendance at the World Economic Forum, where he advocated for more robust international investment.
During his visit, Lokesh engaged with global industry leaders such as Hitachi India MD Bharat Kaushal and Uber VP Madhu Kannan, in an effort to draw further investments and foster economic development within Andhra Pradesh. Drew expressed openness to the proposal, noting ongoing expansion with 13 WTCs currently operating in India, and several more in development.
