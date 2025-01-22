Left Menu

Strategic Developments: Andhra Pradesh Eyes Global Trade Opportunities

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh met WTCA chairman John E Drew in Davos to discuss establishing three World Trade Centers in the state. Representing Andhra Pradesh at the World Economic Forum, Lokesh highlighted the potential for economic growth and enhanced global trade connections through WTCs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:14 IST
Strategic Developments: Andhra Pradesh Eyes Global Trade Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push for global trade ties, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh met with World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) chairman John E Drew in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. The minister requested the establishment of three new World Trade Centers in the rapidly developing cities of Vizag, Vijayawada, and Tirupati.

The WTCA already operates trade hubs in several Indian cities, including Bengaluru. Lokesh's appeal aims to enhance Andhra Pradesh's economic profile by linking Asian and Middle Eastern markets through new trade centers. These plans were articulated during Lokesh's attendance at the World Economic Forum, where he advocated for more robust international investment.

During his visit, Lokesh engaged with global industry leaders such as Hitachi India MD Bharat Kaushal and Uber VP Madhu Kannan, in an effort to draw further investments and foster economic development within Andhra Pradesh. Drew expressed openness to the proposal, noting ongoing expansion with 13 WTCs currently operating in India, and several more in development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025