New Presumptive Taxation Rules Boost Cruise Investment

The income tax department introduced changes in rules for non-resident cruise operators, promoting investment and employment by enabling a presumptive taxation regime. The new rules, initiated in the July Budget, exempt foreign companies' income from lease rentals on cruise ships under specific conditions, including passenger capacity and operational routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:42 IST
  Country:
  • India

The income tax department recently rolled out amendments to the Income Tax rules, setting new conditions for non-resident cruise ship operators under a presumptive taxation regime.

Aimed at boosting investment and employment, the government outlined these changes in the July Budget, establishing a favorable tax environment for non-residents who engage in cruise ship operations.

Key stipulations include that ships must have a passenger capacity exceeding 200 or be at least 75 meters in length with dining and cabin facilities, and operate scheduled voyages touching at least two Indian sea ports, primarily for passenger transport rather than cargo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

