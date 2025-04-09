Left Menu

Political Tensions Ignite Over Waqf Act Amendments

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticizes West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee over the violence in Murshidabad, ignited by protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. He accuses Congress of vote bank politics while urging leaders to ensure justice for poor Muslims. This follows Congress's resolution crediting Patel for contributions to India's freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:52 IST
Political Tensions Ignite Over Waqf Act Amendments
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over unrest in Murshidabad surrounding amendments to the Waqf Act. Yadav questioned the turmoil among those who opposed the changes aimed at benefiting underprivileged Muslims.

Yadav accused Congress of orchestrating a political maneuver for vote bank gain, claiming their opposition to the amended act was exposed. He expressed hope that Congress, Banerjee, and their allies will apologize and embrace the intended justice for marginalized Muslims.

In response to Congress's extended committee meeting in Ahmedabad, Yadav claimed the BJP's attempts to undermine Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy. He criticized Congress, particularly Rahul Gandhi, for avoiding issues important to the majority populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025