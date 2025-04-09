Political Tensions Ignite Over Waqf Act Amendments
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticizes West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee over the violence in Murshidabad, ignited by protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. He accuses Congress of vote bank politics while urging leaders to ensure justice for poor Muslims. This follows Congress's resolution crediting Patel for contributions to India's freedom.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over unrest in Murshidabad surrounding amendments to the Waqf Act. Yadav questioned the turmoil among those who opposed the changes aimed at benefiting underprivileged Muslims.
Yadav accused Congress of orchestrating a political maneuver for vote bank gain, claiming their opposition to the amended act was exposed. He expressed hope that Congress, Banerjee, and their allies will apologize and embrace the intended justice for marginalized Muslims.
In response to Congress's extended committee meeting in Ahmedabad, Yadav claimed the BJP's attempts to undermine Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy. He criticized Congress, particularly Rahul Gandhi, for avoiding issues important to the majority populace.
