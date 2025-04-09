Mehbooba Mufti Challenges Waqf Act Amendments

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was urged by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti to reject amendments to the Waqf Act, passed by Parliament, on the final day of their Budget session.

Mufti criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's recent meeting as a signal of disempowerment to the Muslim community. The National Conference dismissed the opposition's concerns as baseless.

The PDP aims to contest the Waqf Act amendments in the Supreme Court, amid rising tensions over regional governance and community representation.

