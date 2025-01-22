Left Menu

Compensation Plans for Thane Farmers Affected by Metro Project

Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, announced compensation schemes for farmers affected by the Mogharpada metro car shed project in Thane. Farmers with documented land titles will receive 22.5% compensation, while those on government land will receive 12.5%. The metro line will connect Mumbai's Wadala to Thane's Kasarvadavali.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik of Maharashtra has unveiled a compensation scheme for farmers impacted by the land acquisition for the Mogharpada metro car shed in Thane.

Following a meeting with affected farmers, Sarnaik confirmed that those with proper land documents will receive a 22.5% payout, while farmers occupying government land without titles are eligible for a 12.5% compensation. This plan aligns with state compensation rules.

The infrastructure development links Wadala in Mumbai to Kasarvadavali in Thane, with the project including a 42.25-hectare depot serving the Green Metro Lines 4 and 4A, managed by a newly appointed contractor.

