Compensation Plans for Thane Farmers Affected by Metro Project

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik of Maharashtra has unveiled a compensation scheme for farmers impacted by the land acquisition for the Mogharpada metro car shed in Thane.

Following a meeting with affected farmers, Sarnaik confirmed that those with proper land documents will receive a 22.5% payout, while farmers occupying government land without titles are eligible for a 12.5% compensation. This plan aligns with state compensation rules.

The infrastructure development links Wadala in Mumbai to Kasarvadavali in Thane, with the project including a 42.25-hectare depot serving the Green Metro Lines 4 and 4A, managed by a newly appointed contractor.

