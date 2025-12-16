Delhi Metro Expansion: Key Approval for Rithala–Kundli Corridor

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has sanctioned the allocation of land from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for building a crucial viaduct. This decision removes a significant obstacle in the long-delayed Rithala–Narela–Kundli Metro corridor, a pivotal infrastructure development in Phase IV.

Officials at Lok Niwas confirmed that the previously stalled proposal involves land needed for the viaduct between Rithala and Rohini Sector 25. Under this approval, DJB will permanently lease 50 square metres of land and temporarily provide 1,286 square metres for construction, in exchange for Rs 75.50 lakh.

The corridor, designed to enhance connectivity between Delhi and Haryana, will feature 21 elevated stations and will seamlessly link with the Red Line. It is poised to alleviate traffic congestion and pollution in north-west Delhi while catalyzing the development of the Narela region.

