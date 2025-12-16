Rome's Metro C: Unveiling Ancient Mysteries Amid Modern Transit

After prolonged delays and rising costs, Rome has opened two new metro stations, including one adjacent to the historic Colosseum, each highlighting potential tourist attractions in the form of archaeological treasures unveiled during construction.

The driverless Metro C line now extends from Rome's eastern suburbs into the heart of the city, reaching Porta Metronia and the legendary Colosseum. Future expansions aim to delve further into the city, crossing beneath the River Tiber and approaching the Vatican, although the Piazza Venezia station isn't expected to open until 2032.

The construction unearthed significant archaeological finds, requiring meticulous preservation. At Porta Metronia, workers unearthed a 2,000-year-old military barracks and a residential house adorned with frescoes and mosaics, now housed in a museum within the station. Nearby, excavations near the Colosseum discovered numerous ancient artifacts, from hairpins to phallic-shaped oil lamps. Despite setbacks, these finds enrich Rome's cultural narrative, according to Transport Minister Matteo Salvini and Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, who stress the historical importance unearthed through these infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)